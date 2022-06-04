$2.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.55 billion and the highest is $2.59 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $10.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $10.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.22 billion to $10.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Newell Brands.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.08. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $28.56.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.