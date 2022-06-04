$2.66 Billion in Sales Expected for APA Co. (NYSE:APA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect APA Co. (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.01 billion and the lowest is $2.34 billion. APA reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full-year sales of $10.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.48 billion to $12.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $11.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow APA.

APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion.

APA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on APA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

APA stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60. APA has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $50.46.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

