$2.66 Billion in Sales Expected for APA Co. (NYSE:APA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that APA Co. (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) will post $2.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $3.01 billion. APA posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full year sales of $10.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.48 billion to $12.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $11.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover APA.

APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on APA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of APA opened at $48.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.60. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $50.46.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

