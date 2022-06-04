$2.80 EPS Expected for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.09. A-Mark Precious Metals reported earnings per share of $4.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $10.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $10.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $13.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for A-Mark Precious Metals.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.10. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 41.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $366,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $849,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,778,709 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $74.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.20. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $89.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $851.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.45.

A-Mark Precious Metals shares are going to split on Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

