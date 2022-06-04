$207.78 Million in Sales Expected for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $207.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.00 million and the highest is $208.70 million. Wolfspeed posted sales of $145.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full year sales of $725.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $722.70 million to $726.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $947.33 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wolfspeed.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WOLF. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer raised Wolfspeed to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.83.

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.02. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

