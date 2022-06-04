$21.78 Million in Sales Expected for Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) will post $21.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Markforged’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.50 million and the highest is $22.06 million. Markforged posted sales of $20.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full-year sales of $118.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $118.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $156.93 million, with estimates ranging from $152.05 million to $161.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Markforged.

Get Markforged alerts:

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Markforged had a net margin of 21.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million.

MKFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markforged presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Markforged by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Markforged during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Markforged during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markforged during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKFG opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38. Markforged has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $439.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Markforged Company Profile (Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Markforged (MKFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.