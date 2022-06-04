$221.50 Million in Sales Expected for Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) to report sales of $221.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $220.80 million to $222.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full year sales of $959.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $943.15 million to $972.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nuvei.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $211.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.60 million.

Several research firms recently commented on NVEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upped their price objective on Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $50.04 on Friday. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

