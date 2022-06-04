$23.42 Million in Sales Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) will report sales of $23.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.36 million to $23.47 million. eGain posted sales of $20.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $91.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.81 million to $91.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $108.33 million, with estimates ranging from $106.38 million to $110.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.52 million. eGain had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 2.27%.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.67 and a beta of 0.46. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the second quarter worth $116,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in eGain by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in eGain by 26.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in eGain by 96.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in eGain by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after buying an additional 44,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

