$251.37 Million in Sales Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) will report sales of $251.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $259.00 million and the lowest is $247.62 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $199.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $983.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $931.76 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $959.67 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,344,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,523,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,801 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,419 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,023,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.81%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

