$270.20 Million in Sales Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) will report sales of $270.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.49 million and the highest is $275.19 million. WNS posted sales of $236.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WNS.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. WNS had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WNS shares. Cowen dropped their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.43.

NYSE WNS opened at $74.09 on Friday. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in WNS in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WNS (Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.