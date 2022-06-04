$274.75 Million in Sales Expected for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) will report $274.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $278.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $270.53 million. CONMED reported sales of $255.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CONMED.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.55 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 13.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CNMD opened at $111.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.72. CONMED has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $159.11.

About CONMED (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.