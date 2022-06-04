$288.36 Million in Sales Expected for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) to report $288.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $281.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.23 million. Agiliti reported sales of $250.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 79.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $187,785.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $225,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,108. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agiliti by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,086,000 after purchasing an additional 149,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 235.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

