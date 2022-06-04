$3.63 EPS Expected for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.52 and the highest is $3.71. Chubb posted earnings of $3.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $14.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $15.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.80 to $18.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.44.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $208.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.92. Chubb has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,979 shares of company stock valued at $37,974,152. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 207.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Chubb by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

