$332.22 Million in Sales Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Analysts expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $332.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $337.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $329.80 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $307.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

