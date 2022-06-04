$349.50 Million in Sales Expected for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

Brokerages predict that ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) will report $349.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONE Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $331.09 million to $367.91 million. ONE Gas reported sales of $315.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ONE Gas.

OGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NYSE OGS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.15. 262,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.51. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 28.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 23.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 9.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 246,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ONE Gas (OGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.