$389.42 Million in Sales Expected for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) to announce $389.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $506.00 million. Northern Oil and Gas reported sales of $225.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Northern Oil and Gas.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $456.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 1,021.20% and a net margin of 1.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

NYSE NOG opened at $33.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.34%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

