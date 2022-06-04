$389.42 Million in Sales Expected for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $389.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $327.00 million and the highest is $506.00 million. Northern Oil and Gas posted sales of $225.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northern Oil and Gas.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $456.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 1,021.20% and a net margin of 1.28%.

NYSE NOG opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -25.34%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

