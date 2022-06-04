$393.44 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) will announce $393.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $406.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $382.86 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $350.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.