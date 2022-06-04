$396.90 Million in Sales Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) to post sales of $396.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $383.90 million and the highest is $411.79 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $353.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.37) earnings per share. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.13, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87. R1 RCM has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $27.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

