$4.15 EPS Expected for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) will announce $4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire reported earnings of $8.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full-year earnings of $19.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $5.58. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.63 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 52.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Encore Wire stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.92. The stock had a trading volume of 310,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,900. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.80. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $65.98 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth $456,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at about $579,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Encore Wire by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

