$404.00 Million in Sales Expected for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) will post $404.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $399.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $413.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $363.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.69.

In related news, CEO Douglas Cahill purchased 94,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $1,004,731.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Kraft purchased 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $491,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 171,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,302.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at $78,938,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 86.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,783,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,908 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,423,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,000 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $37,520,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,886,000.

HLMN stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

