$425.96 Million in Sales Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) will announce $425.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $416.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $435.26 million. Atlas reported sales of $393.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATCO shares. Bank of America lowered Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $13.27 on Friday. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Atlas by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atlas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,045,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlas by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 433,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Atlas by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,401,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,324,000 after acquiring an additional 426,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atlas by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 420,550 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

