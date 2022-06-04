$446.69 Million in Sales Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating) will announce $446.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $442.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $450.40 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $344.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $356.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.95 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VLY opened at $12.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

