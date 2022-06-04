$498.48 Million in Sales Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) will report sales of $498.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $492.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $505.50 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $434.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exact Sciences.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,050,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,740,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,384 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Exact Sciences stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $70.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.24. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $133.99.
Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.
