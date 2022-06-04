$498.48 Million in Sales Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) will report sales of $498.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $492.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $505.50 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $434.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXAS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,050,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,740,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,384 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $70.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.24. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $133.99.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

