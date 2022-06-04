$520.54 Million in Sales Expected for Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) to post $520.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weber’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $521.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $519.27 million. Weber posted sales of $668.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weber will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.20). Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. Weber’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEBR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

In other news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,654.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Weber by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weber in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weber stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.25. Weber has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Weber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

