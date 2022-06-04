$53.23 Million in Sales Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $53.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.90 million. Alerus Financial reported sales of $57.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year sales of $222.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.74 million to $222.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $240.98 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $241.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Alerus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of ALRS opened at $25.39 on Friday. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $438.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 2,383,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,797,000 after buying an additional 423,915 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,220,000. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 141,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 83,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after buying an additional 29,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial (Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.