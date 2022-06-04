$539.57 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) will post $539.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $531.50 million and the highest is $552.50 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $523.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARGO. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Enstar Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,057,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 43.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,860,000 after purchasing an additional 402,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth about $19,168,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Argo Group International during the third quarter worth about $16,116,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,181,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,635,000 after purchasing an additional 297,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

ARGO stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average is $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

