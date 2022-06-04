$568.12 Million in Sales Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) to post $568.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $580.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $558.30 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $291.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS.

PTEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.75 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

In other news, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $1,341,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 761,732 shares in the company, valued at $13,627,385.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 17,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $304,153.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,019.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 694,650 shares of company stock worth $11,043,481. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $20.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -5.71%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

