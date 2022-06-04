$584.23 Million in Sales Expected for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) will post $584.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $581.12 million and the highest is $588.98 million. ModivCare posted sales of $475.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 26.94% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MODV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

ModivCare stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. ModivCare has a 1-year low of $91.61 and a 1-year high of $211.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $78,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

