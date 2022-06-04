$6.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) will report $6.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.31 billion and the lowest is $6.20 billion. Avnet reported sales of $5.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $24.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.14 billion to $24.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.73 billion to $25.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

AVT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $48.09 on Friday. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Avnet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 262.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,170,000 after purchasing an additional 810,797 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 93,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.