$6.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. West Fraser Timber reported earnings per share of $12.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full year earnings of $25.02 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for West Fraser Timber.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.96 EPS.

WFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $8,220,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $5,301,000. GRS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 27.7% during the first quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 293,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after buying an additional 63,652 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 158,797.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 158,797 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFG traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,131. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.32. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $102.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Fraser Timber (WFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.