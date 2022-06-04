$6.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. West Fraser Timber reported earnings per share of $12.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full year earnings of $25.02 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for West Fraser Timber.
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.96 EPS.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $8,220,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $5,301,000. GRS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 27.7% during the first quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 293,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after buying an additional 63,652 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 158,797.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 158,797 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of WFG traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,131. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.32. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $102.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile (Get Rating)
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.
