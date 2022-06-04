$637.79 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) to post sales of $637.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $603.02 million to $655.40 million. FirstCash reported sales of $389.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.59 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Shares of FCFS opened at $71.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.99. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $97.04.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

