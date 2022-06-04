$65.00 Million in Sales Expected for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) will report sales of $65.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.75 million and the highest is $67.25 million. BGSF reported sales of $74.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year sales of $272.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $270.43 million to $273.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $291.27 million, with estimates ranging from $287.55 million to $295.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BGSF in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BGSF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

NYSE:BGSF opened at $12.39 on Friday. BGSF has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $129.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

In other BGSF news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $39,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,232.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 20,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $253,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 1,624.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGSF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

