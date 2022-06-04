$685.72 Million in Sales Expected for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) to announce $685.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $696.27 million and the lowest is $676.90 million. Transocean posted sales of $656.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

In other news, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,636,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,887,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Transocean by 285.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Transocean by 154.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Transocean stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.99. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

