$7.05 Million in Sales Expected for IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) will report $7.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IronNet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.20 million and the lowest is $6.90 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IronNet will report full-year sales of $33.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.60 million to $34.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $51.95 million, with estimates ranging from $49.30 million to $54.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IronNet.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IronNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of IronNet from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

NYSE:IRNT opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29. IronNet has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

In other IronNet news, CFO James C. Gerber sold 19,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $93,270.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald Closser sold 128,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $532,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,522,205 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,172. 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRNT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, DAGCO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

