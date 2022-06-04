$822.05 Million in Sales Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) will announce sales of $822.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $814.30 million and the highest is $830.00 million. Teradyne reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $755.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.26 million.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $107.43 on Friday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $97.63 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.87.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

