8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $186.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $186.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $187.55 million. 8X8 posted sales of $148.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $780.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $775.65 million to $782.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $881.88 million, with estimates ranging from $876.13 million to $891.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.82 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 27.48%.

Shares of EGHT opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $853.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.23. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

