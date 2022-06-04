$96.17 Million in Sales Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) will post $96.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.00 million and the highest is $98.38 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $94.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year sales of $436.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $434.24 million to $440.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $474.59 million, with estimates ranging from $471.61 million to $478.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $100.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVID. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

In related news, Director Christian Asmar acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $6,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,369,240.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Avid Technology by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Avid Technology by 327.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Avid Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 54.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 34,258 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVID opened at $28.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.21. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

