Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 6,636 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $324,234.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,223,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,803,434.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,910,400.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 18,576 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.89 per share, for a total transaction of $852,452.64.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 103,390 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $4,278,278.20.

On Thursday, May 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 39,966 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,964,728.56.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,583,500.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,565,000.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 58,462 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,612,666.78.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 77,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.67 per share, for a total transaction of $3,593,590.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,619,475.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,259,325.00.

Shares of APPN stock traded down $2.98 on Friday, hitting $49.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,579. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average is $58.53. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.63 and a fifty-two week high of $149.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on APPN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Appian by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after buying an additional 112,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Appian by 57.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 39,448 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Appian by 40.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Appian by 70.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Appian by 22.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Appian (Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

