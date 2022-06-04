Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

ASO opened at $34.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.65. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASO. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 80,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,911,000 after purchasing an additional 105,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

