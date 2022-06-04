Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $383.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

ACN opened at $304.95 on Friday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.95.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,196,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 52.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

