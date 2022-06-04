Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of ATNM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 188,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,012. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.89. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,681.46% and a negative return on equity of 32.44%. Analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

