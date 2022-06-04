Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Director Sells $34,800.00 in Stock

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) Director R Scott Huennekens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 507,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,355.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AFIB stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.60. 396,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,210. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $18.00.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 740.61% and a negative return on equity of 127.21%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFIB. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFIB. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Acutus Medical by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

