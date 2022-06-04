Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFIB shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director R Scott Huennekens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 507,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,355.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFIB stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 740.61% and a negative return on equity of 127.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

