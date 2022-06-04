Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACET. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other Adicet Bio news, SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $167,559.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,715,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at $11,583,000. Abingworth LLP grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 733,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $5,439,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACET traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. 575,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $460 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $21.17.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 million. Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. On average, analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

