Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $583.79.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $429.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.51. Adobe has a 12-month low of $370.27 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.