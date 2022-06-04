AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.44.
ACM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
Shares of AECOM stock opened at $70.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a 52-week low of $58.36 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AECOM by 107.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.
AECOM Company Profile (Get Rating)
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.
