Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $6.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on A shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

NYSE A opened at $128.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.80. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.64 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $11,847,000. Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 19,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $303,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

