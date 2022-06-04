Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $128.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.65 and its 200 day moving average is $137.80. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.64 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

