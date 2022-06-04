Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.23.

Several brokerages have commented on AEM. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:AEM traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,417. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average is $54.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

